Alfred Ray Sr, age 90 passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Brenham, Texas and was a lifelong resident of La Marque, Texas. His profession was brick masonry and he was the proprietor of Alfred Ray and Son Brick Contractors.
He was a avid hunter and enjoyed the sport for many years.
A public viewing will be held on Monday July 13, 2020 from 1pm to 2pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591 www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
