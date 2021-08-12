Robert Y. Bob King

BACLIFF — Robert (Bob) Young King, 85, of Bacliff, passed away August 11, 2021 in League City. Bob was born September 10, 1936, to Elliot and Ruby King in Drumright, Oklahoma. He was an instrument technician in construction for many years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 64 years Janice Sue Bailey King, daughter Kellie Kay King, Robert Young King, Jr., and wife Lynda, and Jason Elliot King and wife Dawn; grandchildren Jana McDonald and husband Magnum, Austin King and wife Kelsey, Amy Elliot and husband Dustin, Joel Perkins, Megan Mai and husband Joe, and Emily King; numerous great-grandchildren, family members and friends.
Private services under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.
