Larry Jones

Larry Wayne Jones, 74, of Mineola died peacefully on September 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Larry was born on November 27, 1945, to Donald W. Jones and Virginia Marie Dupree in Houston, Texas. He was a proud Stingaree and graduated from Texas City High School in 1964.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Peggy and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sue, of Mineola, Texas, daughter, Jean E. (Stephen) Sides, of Dallas, daughter, Laura (Chip) Patton of Fort Worth, four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Garrett, Harrison, Jack and Clair Marie, his sister, Anna Ortego, and his brother, Jay DuPree.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am on September 12, at the First United Methodist Church of Mineola, and will also be streamed on Facebook through the church. Donations may be made in Larry's memory to the Church or the Mineola Nature Preserve.
