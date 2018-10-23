GALVESTON—Antonio D. “Tony” Vargas, age 70, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018 at The Meridian, surrounded by his family. He was born in Freeport, Texas on August 16, 1948. He moved to the Island when he was five years old, and grew up on the east-end of the Island. He was proud to refer to himself as an “east-ender”. Always knowing the value of work, and wanting to provide for his family, he went to work for the City of Galveston in the Parks and Recreation department in 1970. He retired in 2004, after 38 years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Delia Vargas; daughter Cindi Lyons and husband Steve; son Michael Vargas; grandchildren Cameron Vargas and Molly Lyons; and mother-in-law Amelia Zuniga. Tony adored, and was always looking out for his priorities in life, who were his family and his dogs.
Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 10:30 A.M., with a Rosary to begin at 11:30 A.M., with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. A Mass will follow at 12 Noon, with Father Stephen Payne officiating.
The family wishes to extend a thank-you for all of the support received during this time from family and friends. A special thank-you to Precious and Karen, two of Tony’s nurses at The Meridian on the second floor.
