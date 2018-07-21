Boyd Keith Fickessen passed away on July 16, 2018. He was born in Galveston, Texas on November 30th, 1943 to Arthur and Maybelle Fickessen. In 1962, he graduated from Kirwin High School and went on to attend the University of Houston prior to joining the United States Marine Corps.
Boyd lived and worked in Galveston until he moved to Webster to open his business M.I. Printing Services in 1980. He is preceded on death by his parents and his brother A.J. Fickessen Jr. Boyd is survived by his: loving companion, Joan Corn; sons Keith (Lori) and Kyle Fickessen and their mother, Catherine Fickessen; granddaughter, Katie Fickessen; sister, Claudette Fickessen; and nephews, Eric, Kurt and Karl Fickessen and their mother, Earleen.
Boyd was a good man, loving father, loyal friend and dedicated business man. He will be missed by his family, neighbors, business associates, employees and many friends.
A Funeral Mass is pending at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Galveston, TX.
