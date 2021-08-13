TEXAS CITY — Melvin Troy Carpenter, born October 15, 1928 in Lufkin, TX died August 3, 2021 in Huntsville, TX at the age of 92. Mel was a long time resident of Texas City before he retired to Huntsville.
Mel modeled what it means to be a dedicated husband, loving father, loyal friend and faithful follower of Jesus and leaves a legacy of joy.
Mel was predeceased by his wife, Martha Carpenter; parents, Leslie & Biddie Carpenter and brothers, Horace and Floyd Elvis.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Morris (Jerry); son, Todd Carpenter; 2 grandchildren, Jeff Morris (Karyn) and Amy Bryant (Jonathan) and many nieces and nephews. Mel was a pillar to his family and a staple in his community and leaves a legacy to remember. A small private memorial will be held in Lovelady, TX. www.houstontxcremation.com/obituary/Melvin-Carpenter
