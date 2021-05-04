LEAGUE CITY — Betty Jean Frisby-Hamner, age 87, went to the Lord on Wednesday April 21, 2021. She was born on September 18, 1933 in Galveston, Texas (BOI) to Louis and Carrie Frisby. She was a 1951 graduate of Ball High School. Betty worked for The University of Texas Medical Branch for many years where she retired as an administrator for the department of the Institute for Bioethics & Health Humanities.
"Betty Jean," as her family knew her had an unforgettably beautiful smile that would resonate with the people that she would meet. Her personality complemented her smile, and she was one that was outgoing and unapologetically independent. She had a passion for fashion, dancing, and drawing. However, above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Louis & Carrie Frisby; and her two sisters Frances Rae Cox and Ester Hilton. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Fawcett of Garland, Texas and by her children, Tonya Reed (Wayne) of League City, Texas, and Robert Johnson (Marianne Vermeer) of Ashland, Virginia. Betty will be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren Jillie Guerrero (Robert), Carrie Piper (Justin), Nathan Johnson, and Peter Johnson as well as by her four great grandchildren Tristin Guerrero, Gabriel Guerrero, Preslee Piper, and Greenlee Piper, and a host of extended family.
The family wants to give a special thanks to her caregivers at Psalm 23 Home Care in EL Lago, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.