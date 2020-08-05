Nazarene Davis, 92, peacefully departed this life on July 30, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home.
The family of Nazarene invites you to share with them as they celebrate her life on Friday, August 7, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 9AM followed by a private family service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Pastor E.R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery. Masks and social distancing is required.
She leaves to cherished memories of her life with her daughter, Doris Lamb, granddaughters, Toni Houston and Ashley Anderson; great grandson, La Daivian Houston; host nieces nephews, cousins and other relatives, her church family, and friends.
Read her complete obit and send condolence at www.fieldsjohnson.com
