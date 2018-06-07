Tevin D’Wayne Allen Jr. (TJ), 16 months, of Texas City, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018. TJ was born January 24, 2017 in Galveston, Texas.
The time we spent with TJ was an incredible experience; we created so many lovable memories with him in such a short period of time.
Our loving TJ is preceded in death by great-grandmother Gloria Villarreal.
He is survived by mother, Isabel Dominguez, and sister, Anaya Dominguez; father, Tevin Allen Sr.; grand-parents, Manuel and Maria Dominguez, Carroll Allen; God parents, Angel Soliz and Betty Ruiz; aunts, Breanna, Sierra, Maya Dominguez, and Amaya Horton and Terriny Broussar; uncles, Manuel Dominguez Jr. and Ariana Fuente, Sayvon and Domingue Allen, and numerous cousins, Great Aunts and Uncles.
A visitation will be held at Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City, TX on June 9, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
