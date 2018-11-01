Thomas Keyton “T.K.” Love
May 5, 1951 – October 29, 2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Keyton announces his passing on Monday, October 29, 2018, after battling cancer.
A local memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, November 2, 2018, at College Heights Assembly of God Church – Bryan. A second memorial service is at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 3, 2018, at VFW POST 5400 in Santa Fe. Interment will be at a later date. Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Keyton will be loving remembered by his son, Lee and wife Meredith; grandson, Michael; sister, Mary and husband Billy; brother, Deryl and wife Roniell; along with his nephews and nieces.
Those who desire to make memorial donations in memory of Keyton can send them to:
Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 54, 11230 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas, 77510
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com
