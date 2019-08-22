Marjorie Tasto Read passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 in Clear Lake City, Texas. She was born on July 15, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas to Harold and Emily Tasto.
She graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, Billy Charles Read. They were married in San Antonio in July 1950. They soon began their adventure of a military life in the U.S. Coast Guard, where they raised their 3 daughters, moving around the country, and finally retiring in Galveston.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Captain Billy C. Read, her son-in-law, Charles Michael Kopf; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail Curphey and husband Richard, Vicki Kopf, and Kay Merritt and husband, Mike. She was loved and adored by her 7 grandchildren, Patrick Curphey, Jennifer Curphey Jenkins, Michael Kopf, Emily Kopf Duncan, Matthew Deaton, Tyler Deaton, and Taylor Jones; and her 8 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was devoted to her family and they were the center and the joy of her life. She also loved meeting people and made many friends around the country who always became part of her extended family. She had a wonderful gift for making people feel special in her presence. Whether with family or friends, or through volunteer activities, she was always happiest when she was doing something for others. Her love and fun filled spirit will be missed by us all!
Funeral services and interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on September 27. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to International Voices Houston (VoicesHouston.org), whose music always brought her great joy.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the teams at Autumn Leaves of Clear Lake and Absolute Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
