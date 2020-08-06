Lawrence Allen Simmons, 68, was born to Clifford and Willie B. Simmons on January 25, 1952. He passed away on July 19, 2020 at UTMB. He graduated in 1970 from Ball High School. He worked for GISD. He was a faithful member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
Preceded by his parents and brother. Survivors include, other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held at Wynn funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 am.
