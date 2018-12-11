Elton Elvis Woodard ”Brother in Law” was a devoted father and grandfather. He worked at the Cotton Shed and the Wharf for many years. He lived life to the fullest never having a dull moment.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Maudester Thomas; sister, Toni Woodard; wife Edna Deyon and other love ones.
He leaves to cherish his memories; children, Shelia (Larry) Vallier, Elton Deyon;,step children, Linda Scurry, Suzanne Scurry, Lisa Deyon, Ronald (Jacki) Scurry and Michael Deyon; brother, Henry Woodard Jr.; grandchildren, step grandchildren and other relatives.
