Funeral service for Freddie Lee Horton will be held today at 11:00am at West Point Baptist Church in Galveston, TX. Burial will follow at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Michael LaRue will be held today at 11:00pm at Calvary Houston in Friendswood, TX under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson, TX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.