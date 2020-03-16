Thomas J. “Bo” Godinich, Sr., 75, a lifelong resident of Galveston passed away March 12, 2020 in Texas City, Texas. Funeral Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home — Pearland .
Ellen Cadigan Guy, age 91, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Paul Allison, 30, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Funeral services are pending at the Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Bobby Douglas Moore, 46, of La Marque passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300 www,bayareafuneraldirectors.com
Thomas Gerald “Jerry” Gready, III, 81, of Galveston, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
LA MARQUE—Arthur Paul Bobino, 60, departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at HCA Clear Lake Regional Hospital in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
