John William “Johnny” Knust, Jr. passed suddenly from this life at his home Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 67.
A lifelong resident of Galveston, Texas, Johnny was born on the island February 3, 1952, to Lois Jean and John W. “Sonny” Knust, Sr. He was preceded in death by his father in 2016.
Johnny graduated in 1970 from O’Connell High School, where he was an avid member of the baseball and football teams. Throughout his life he maintained many close friendships he formed with coaches, teammates and fellow students during this time.
After receiving a B.A. degree from Lamar University, Johnny returned to Galveston where he began his career as an underwriter at American National Insurance Co., followed by a stint as a manager at Dr. Pepper Bottling. He then enjoyed many years as a successful real estate broker, which led him to form Lone Star Property Management. His entrepreneurial skills flourished further as a co-founder of Genesis Gaming Solutions, which provides player tracking systems for casinos around the world.
Johnny married the love of his life, Susie Ahern Knust, in 1989. Their loving and happy 30-year marriage was full of wonderful times and lots and lots of beloved pets.
Family was always important to Johnny and his devotion and care for his parents was truly exceptional. Kind and generous to a fault, he was a wonderful brother and extraordinary uncle.
Johnny was outgoing, funny and liked to laugh, especially in the company of his friends and family. He loved to play golf, and was a fan of almost all sports, but was especially enthusiastic about the Astros and Dallas Cowboys. He was passionate about politics and current events and had a vast memory of historical detail and popular trivia. He enjoyed old westerns, classic TV and movies. He brought joy and fun wherever he went and will be dearly missed by so many.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Susie; his mother, Lois Jean Knust of Galveston; brother, Randy Knust and his wife Natalie of The Woodlands; sister, Lori Gannaway and her husband Dennis of Houston. Also surviving him are his nieces and nephews: Jill Gannaway and fiancé Kevin Donahoe of Nacogdoches, TX; John “Danny” Gannaway of Houston; Randy Knust Jr.; Hailey Knust Esquivel and husband Marcus and great nephew Damon Esquivel of Spring, TX; and Scott Ahern and Travis Ahern of San Antonio, TX.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are George Liberato, Steve Eggleston, Paul Montalbano, Rick Garza, Randy Knust, Scott Clements, Dennis Byrd, Eddie Janek, Randy Knust Jr., and Danny Gannaway.
Visitation will be held at Malloy & Son Funeral Home located at 3028 Broadway beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 followed by a Rosary recitation at 6:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 12th, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th Street.
For those wishing to make memorial donations, please give to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.