Marsha Jean Lassiter, age 79, of Dickinson, Texas, passed away August 22, 2019. She was born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 2, 1940 to Gifford and Grace Hamilton. She was married to Carroll Lassiter for 61 years.
Marsha had a career in education, working 20 years for the Dickinson Independent School District. She was a member of Eastern Star, Master Gardeners, Beta Sigma Phi and Texas State Teachers Association. Her passions included gardening, baking, sewing, needlework and most of all, her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gifford Hamilton; mother, Grace Johnson; stepfather, James Johnson; daughter Mechelle René Lassiter; sister, Charlene McLeod; brother-in-law, Maurice McLeod; and son-in-law, Ben Cole.
Marsha will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Carroll Lassiter; children, Cynthia Page and husband Mike, Lori Boydston and husband Keith, and Melissa Lassiter; grandchildren, Robert Page, Jeffrey Page, Eliza Cole, Sebastian Cole, Joshua Collins, Megan Collins; siblings, Ted Hamilton and wife Pat, Linda Miller, David Johnson and wife, Karen, Gary Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5::00 PM to 8:00PM at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A Celebration of Marsha’s Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, at 10:00 AM at Forest Park East, followed by interment in the Forest Park East Cemetery.
