Haywood A. Mason III

TEXAS CITY — On November 8, 1942, in Galveston, TX, a handsome baby boy with an infectious smile, and an all-around people's person personality was born to Haywood and Emma (Derouen) Mason. Haywood Mason III, who was affectionately known as Su Su, would light up many lives and touch many hearts. His jokes kept everyone laughing, his generosity knew no bounds, and his love was unconditional to all. Haywood Mason III went to be with his Lord on August 25th, 2021.
Haywood confessed his life to Christ at a young age and was baptized at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Galveston, TX. He retired after many years as a dedicated hardworking construction worker and operator. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, playing dominoes and spending time with his family and friends. The biggest joy of Haywood's life and the roles he was most proud of was being a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, big brother, uncle, and friend.
Haywood was educated in Dickinson schools and was a 1960 graduate of Dunbar High School. He was a proud veteran having served his country in the United States Army. He was an official member of The American Legion.
Haywood will be forever cherished and remembered by the family he leaves behind, his beautiful forever love and care giver Linda Phillips-Mason, his three children; La Vonia (Marcus) Petteway of Dickinson, TX, Sherlinda (Roland) Deyon of League City, TX, and Haywood Mason IV of Webster, TX, God-child; La Conya Owens, sisters; Annie Rose Payne, Doris Mason-Cobbs, Bernadette (Chester) Moore, Margie Mason, Winnie Allen, Helen Mason, Renita Mason, brother; Murphy Mason, brothers-in-law; Helbert Phillips, and Richard (Michelle) Phillips, sister-in-law; Ola (George) Papillion, 21 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Emma and Haywood Mason Jr., brothers; Eugene Leroy Mason and James Mason, brothers-in-law; David Payne Sr., Emery Allen, Raymore Phillips, and sister-in-law; Geraldine Mason.
Funeral services for Haywood will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A public visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life at 10:00 a.m. Both events will be held at the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, located at 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900. Interment will follow the celebration at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 7301 Memorial Street in Hitchcock, Texas 77563. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.