Frances Nealy Brittnacher passed away at the age of 88 years old on February 6, 2020 at her special care residence in Houston, TX. Arrangements are pending with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
Robert Quincy Bush, 32 of San Leon, Texas passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
LA MARQUE—Frank Gene Hogan, 82, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
MaryAnn Onukiavage passed away on February 12, 2020. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City.
Terry Scott of Texas City, TX transitioned from this life on February 10, 2020 in Houston, TX. Services are pending with Dorthea Jones and the Staff of Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Ave La Marque, TX 77568. 409-93-88123.
