SANTA FE — Mrs. Lois A. Lloyd Simpson passed from this life Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022, in League City.
Born August 12, 1924 in Galveston, Mrs. Simpson had been a resident of Galveston County for most of her life. Lois was a 1941 graduate from Santa Fe High School, was an active member at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, where she was member of SALT (Senior Adult Life Today) singing group and League City Garden Club. She enjoyed cooking, country music and dancing at the VFW.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nora (Rippy) Schwiem, Sr.; husbands, Billy U. Lloyd, Sr. and William Simpson; daughter, Charlotte Young; sons, Michael Lloyd, Robert Lloyd; grandson, Gregory Young; brother, Fred Charles Schwiem, Jr.; sister, Julia Kunz; daughter-in-law, Vickie Joyce Lloyd.
Survivors include her sons, Bennie Lloyd and wife, Tonya of Bastrop, Billy Lloyd, Jr. and Claire Kuehn of Santa Fe, Ricky Lloyd and wife, Teresa of League City; daughter-in-law, Mavis Lloyd Lane and husband, Lloyd Lane of Merritt, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church Alta Loma, 5400 FM646, Santa Fe, Texas, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Grey, William Griffith, Josh Haynes, Ricky Lloyd, Jr., Robert Lloyd, Jr., Brett Nicholas and Ryan Todd.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Lois name to Alta Loma First Baptist Church Alta Loma, 5400 FM 646, Santa Fe, Texas 77510 or VFW Post 5400, 11230 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
