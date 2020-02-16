Gregg
Celebration of life services for Carmen Gregg will be held 10 a.m. today at Forest Park East.
Jackson
Celebration of life services for Eloise Jackson will be held today at the Historic Ave. L Baptist Church, 2612 Ave L. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m.
Williams
Services for Eugene Williams will be held today, with a visitation at 9 a.m., a Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A reception will be held after the funeral mass at St. Patrick Church – Holy Family Parish Hall, 1010 35th St., Galveston, TX. Burial will be held in the Houston National Cemetery.
