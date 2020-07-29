Wilma Beatrice Joiner Asemota, 71, departed this earthly life on July 27, 2020 at Mainland Center Hospital. Wilma was born August 26, 1948 in Galveston, Texas to Henry C. Joiner, Sr. and Virgil A. Hunter Joiner.
Wilma was a 1966 Graduate of Lincoln High School. She furthered her education at Massey Business College in Houston. Her career started with Shell Oil Company in Houston, Texas and upon returning to Texas City, she worked as a Chemical Lab Analyst at Monsanto/Sterling Chemical Company for many years until she retired.
Wilma was a faithful member of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor D. N. Benford, Sr. and remained a member.
Wilma believed in living life to the fullest, she loved her family, poetry, art, music, and traveling the world.
In 1998, she met and married her best friend, Elliott Asemota and they traveled and explored the world together.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Henry Joiner, Jr., Charles Joiner, Ernest Joiner and Reginald Joiner; and her sister, Debra Joiner.
Left to cherish memories of her life; Three Devoted Daughters, Stacey Joiner Muhammad, Illana Mills and Phaedra Mills; Three Grandchildren, Cydney Cavil, Phia Mills, Majour Bogan, Jr.; Great-Grandsons, Cayden Rashid Rideaux and Camden Rashad Rideaux; Siblings, Carl Joiner (Jackie), Sylvia Crawford, Sherry Taylor, Pamela Shaw Jones, Archie Joiner and Veronica Williams (Jeff); and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Uncles and Aunts of the Hunter and Joiner Families and Friends.
The family will celebrate the life of Wilma with a viewing at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020 and Services beginning at 1:00 PM. Both services will be held at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak Street, Texas City, TX 77591, Pastor D. N. Benford, Sr. will be officiating. As we continue to adhere to the guidelines and mandates of this COVID-19 pandemic, physical distancing and masks will be required and expected at the church. Burial will be held at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque, Texas. Funeral Services are entrusted to Mainland Funeral Home.
