JuJuan DeWayne Mouton, affectionately known as “Mouton” and “JuJu”, was born on May 27, 1978, in Galveston, TX. He answered the call of his heavenly father, departing from this earth on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at his home in League City, TX.
A proud “B.O.I.”, JuJuan was educated in Galveston I.S.D., and was a proud 1996 graduate of Ball High School. Since being blessed to enter into fatherhood, he has dedicated his time and energy to caring for his precious son, “Jr.”; and studying the word of God, and inspiring others towards greatness. When he wasn’t reading up on Black History or standing in the gap for the youngsters who needed his presence, you could find him rooting for the home team, and defending his Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Janice Mouton; his father, Edward V. Pope; his grandmother, Gradneis Mouton, and his godson, Billy Brewster III.
He leaves cherished memories with his wife and soulmate, Michele Mouton; his “son-shine”, JuJuan DeWayne Mouton, Jr.; his earthly mothers, Loretta Fontenot and Rita Semont; brothers, Reginald W. Fontenot (Adrienne), and Clifton Fontenot (Twana); sisters, Carlesha Johnson, Christi Beasley (George), and Stacey Fontenot; special aunts, Marjorie Williams and Loraine Williams; devoted cousin, Derrick Mouton; an extended network of brother and sister friends; and a host of relatives and friends near and dear.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2nd at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating.
For complete obit and to sign his guestbook go to www.fieldsjohnson.com
