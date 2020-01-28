GALVESTON—
Linda Villarreal, age 80, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. She was born on January 7, 1940 in Galveston, Texas to the late John and Fidelia Villarreal. She loved watching her favorite shows, such as Criminal Minds and CBS soap operas. She loved watering her plants and sweeping the never ending fallen leaves in her yard. Linda loved and collected elephants, angels and rooster décor. Linda will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
Linda is preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Lopez(Delores), John Villarreal, Jr. and sister Delores Villarreal; and grandson Leslie Pops Valdez.
Linda is survived by her 4 children: Dianna Suniga(Eddie), Leslie Villarreal, John Villarreal and Daniel Villarreal; 3 sisters, Mary Elvir, Connie Galicia(Leon) and Fidelia Goff; 2 brothers, Alex Villarreal(Yolanda) and Joe Villarreal; grandchildren, Sunny Salinas(Jesse), Eddie Suniga, Jr.(Amanda), Shannon Robledo(Henry), Steven Valdez(Yelsy), Jason Valdez(Cheronda), John Villarreal, Jr., and Brianna Healy(Marc); an abundance of great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-granddaughters and 1 on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, with a memorial service beginning at 6:30 P.M., with Deacon John Pistone officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff at Jennie Sealy for their wisdom, help and support through this difficult time.
