John Quincy Myles III was born in Galveston, TX, March 26, 1960, to John Quincy Myles II and Alice Mae Myles. Quincy graduated from Douglas High School, in Memphis TN. He later received his associate degree at Galveston College and two Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Houston Clear Lake. Quincy retired from UTMB as Assistant Director of Transportation; he held membership at Shiloh A.M.E church and took pride in his brotherhood pledge to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Myles; mother, Alice Mae Myles; brother, Johnny Myles, aunt and uncles.
Quincy went home to be with the lord on Father’s Day Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by the love and light of his family.
Quincy leaves behind precious memories with his father, John Quincy Myles II; devoted daughter, Briana Myles Boyd (Brian); two sons, John Quincy Myles IV and John Pinsette (Kendra); five brothers Larry, Sr. (Lisa), Richard (Twana), Jerry, Alphonso (Satanya), and Edward Myles (Shanika); three sisters Clementine Milligan, Irene and, Myra Myles; grandchildren Quin’Yana, Skyler, SeBastian, Jahvontay, Johntai, Josiah ; uncle, Albert Myles (Geraldine); great aunt, Doretha Arthur “Aunt T”; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines the family will have a private service. You may sign his guestbook and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
