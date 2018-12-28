Hart

Memorial services for Sandra Hart will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Lynch

Funeral services for Robert Lynch Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Queen of the Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

Peele

Services for Danna Peele will be held at 2 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5827 Ave. T. in Galveston.

Griggs

Services for Odell Griggs Sr. will be held at 12 noon in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

Crider

Funeral services for David Crider will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.

Custer

Celebration of life services for Teresa Custer will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.

Craig

Funeral services for William Craig will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.

Lewis

Celebration of life services for Marie Lewis will be held at 10 a.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 303 E. Crockett, in Cleveland TX.

