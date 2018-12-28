Hart
Memorial services for Sandra Hart will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Lynch
Funeral services for Robert Lynch Sr. will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Queen of the Peace Catholic Church in La Marque under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Peele
Services for Danna Peele will be held at 2 p.m. in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5827 Ave. T. in Galveston.
Griggs
Services for Odell Griggs Sr. will be held at 12 noon in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Crider
Funeral services for David Crider will be held at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
Custer
Celebration of life services for Teresa Custer will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City.
Craig
Funeral services for William Craig will be held at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Lewis
Celebration of life services for Marie Lewis will be held at 10 a.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 303 E. Crockett, in Cleveland TX.
