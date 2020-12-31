David Royce Cook

COELLO, IL — David Royce Cook, 63, of Coello, IL, passed away on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 5, 1957 in Texas City, TX to Melvin Royce and Annete Marie (Fernandez) Cook. He is survived by his son Anthony David Estman of Box Elder, SD; one sister Carol Zingelmann of Houston, TX; two brothers Kenneth (Karen) Cook of La Marque, TX and Daniel Cook of Houston, TX; two nephews Dusten Cook and Christopher Cook; one niece Cynthia Zingelmann and one great nephew Avery Ramirez. David will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at a later date.

His lifetime love of motorcycling was known by all. He was employed at Jung Transport in Mt Vernon, Illinois.

He was deeply loved by friends in Illinois and family and friends in Texas.

