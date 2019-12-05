SANTA FE, TX—
Reverend Lavelle Milam Jeane, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday evening, December 3, 2019, at the age of 81.
Reverend Jeane was born on April 6, 1938 in Houston, TX and graduated from Galena Park High School in 1956. Shortly thereafter, he was called into ministry, and in 1966, he founded First Pentecostal Church in Santa Fe, TX, where he would spend the remainder of his life. Reverend Jeane was an admired pastor and local business owner who served his community with compassion and integrity. In 1983, he was elected to the Santa Fe City Council and went on to serve as President of the Chamber of Commerce in both the cities of Santa Fe and Hitchcock, where he was recognized as Man of the Year in 1985. Fondly known as “Papa Jeane”, he impacted the lives of countless people and leaves behind a legacy of faith that lives on in their hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harlice Jeane; mother, Margaret (Hamby) Fowler; sons-in-law, Michael Ray and Rick Schaeper; and great-granddaughter, Kenzley Haywood.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Rita Jeane; children, Kim Schaeper, Lavelle "Lee" Jeane Jr., Julie Sustaita and husband, Adren, Melissa Ray, Anthony Herm and wife Jennifer; sister, Carold Wortham; brothers, Marvin Jeane and Erle Fowler; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church, 12811 FM 1764, Santa Fe, TX, with Pastor Thomas Custer officiating and Pastors Lavelle Jeane III and Wayne Richardson speaking. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Matt Clark, Tim Clark, Jacob Custer, Anthony Herm, David Sustaita, and Ben Taylor.
Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm, Friday, December 6 at Pentecostals of Santa Fe Church. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
