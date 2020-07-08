Our beloved family matriarch, Merlyn Jackson Lawson, was born on August 10, 1939, to Lee Jackson and Velma Berry in Mesa, Arizona. She was an active and faithful member of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Frank Celestine Sr. Merlyn was a homemaker and opened her home to many that needed nurturing and a place to stay.
On June 24, 2020, Merlyn Lawson passed from her earthly life into eternity. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wilbert (Snook) Lawson, brothers, John C. Jackson and Grady Berry, sister, Evelyn Brock, and other loved ones.
She is survived by her children, Yuvonne Washington, Yolanda Morgan, Yuvette Caldwell (Dylan), Wilbert Lawson, Herbert Lawson (Misty), and Yola Lawson (John); 14 grandchildren, 5 great grand-children, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Minister Larry Chase Sr., officiating. Burial will follow services at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
Active pallbearers will be Dylan Caldwell, Charles Williams, Jonathan Branch, Tim Parker, Ja’Markques Lawson, and Daylon Lawson.
Flowers may be sent to Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Fwy, Texas City, Texas 77591.
Homegoing services is scheduled for July 11, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas located at 3100 Gulf Fwy. Viewing services will commence at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
