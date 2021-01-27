Thelma Flo Brittnacher

LEAGUE CITY — Thelma Flo Brittnacher, sister, mother, wife, grandmother and friend, departed this earthly realm on January 24, 2021 in her League City home surrounded by the love of her family. Flo was born in Harlingen, TX on December 22, 1926, the second child of Cecile & George Hawk. Flo moved to the League City area when she was a young adult and made it home for her remaining years. A modest woman, she did not dwell on the past but lived in the present. Even though she was the first woman postal delivery employee in League City, a position that resulted in lifelong friendships, she seldom mentioned this achievement. She was a member of the League City United Methodist Church & a member of the League City Chapter #621, Order of the Eastern Star. She was very active in the Galveston County Extension Club for years. Flo was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harold Hawk; her two husbands, Delbert Marsh and Arnold Brittnacher; as well as her son, Harold Wayne Marsh and daughter, Brenda Jacob. She is survived by her daughters, Janet Marsh MIllimet (spouse Scott) and Sharon Marsh; as well as her grandchildren, Chad Jacob, Sara Kaveeshwar (spouse Rahul), Mark Millimet, Hannah Millimet; and stepdaughter, Becky Heston (spouse Felipe). She also leaves behind loving life-long friends, Nancy and Jim Broyan; as well as two nieces; and a nephew. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice, Continuum Care, and Nancy and Jim Broyan for their loving care during the last weeks of Flo's life. The graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, TX. In light of COVID19 restrictions, the family understands if one is unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Flo's honor to Amedysis Hospice or Continuum Care would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkEast-FHC.com for the Brittnacher family.

