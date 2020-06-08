Charles
Funeral service for Melvin Charles will be held today at 9:00am at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 8, 2020 @ 4:28 pm
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.