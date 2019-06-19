Jennifer Alana Williams-Joiner, 42, departed this life on June 11, 2019.
Her family invites you to join them as they celebrate her life. Services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor E .R. Johnson officiating.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Williams; grandparents, Ralph, Sr. and Lurellia Williams; uncles, Marvin (Key), John and Gerald Otems, and Rapheal Williams.
She leaves cherish memories with her husband, Roshawn Joiner; daughters, Ja Rahia Gilbert and Jalynn Joiner; son, Jakory Woodkins; mother, Marjorie Branch; sister, Robin Rodgers (Fabian), Lisa Branch, Michelle Hammond-Daniels; brothers, Kevin Conquest, Michael Maynes (Mary), Eric Branch (Cindy), Curtis Williams, Jr. (Jasmine); host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
