TEXAS CITY—
Mr. Eliseo DeLaO. Jr. passed from this life Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Galveston.
Born March 29, 1944 in Sugarland, Mr. DeLaO had been a resident of Texas City for most of his life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy before beginning his career with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, working his way up to Sergeant. He also worked security for Waterford Harbour in Clear Lake. Eliseo attended Calvary Houston in Friendswood and enjoyed barbequing, camping, fishing, and playing his guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eliseo and Emma (Saldua) DeLaO, Sr.; brothers, Pete DeLaO, Gregory DeLaO; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Trevino and Raymond Flores.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Dianne DeLaO; daughters, Donzelle Endres and husband, E.J. of League City, Dawn Holmes and husband, Darrell of Santa Fe, Dana Mercado, and husband, Alfredo, Jr. of League City; sisters, Sylvia Flores of Rosenburg, Irene DeLaO of Bacliff; grandchildren, Sydney, Samantha and Jaydon Endres, Nathaniel DeLaO, Christopher Garcia, Madison and Darren Holmes; great grandchildren, Mason and Luca Duran, Asriel DeLaO.
Visitation with the family will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, with funeral services beginning at 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Sabino Medrano, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nathaniel DeLaO, Christopher Garcia, Darrell Holmes, Jose Medrano, Daniel Melchor and Alfredo Mercado, Jr. Honorary bearers will be Troy Moore, Gregory DeLaO, Jr. and Sabino Medrano, Jr.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Eliseo’s name to Anchor Point, 103 Davis Road, Suite B, League City, TX 77573, www.anchorpoint.us/give-hope/#give or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 78516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
