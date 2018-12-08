Melissa Ann Berry

Melissa Ann Berry, 71, former resident of Texas City, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at M.D. Anderson. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.

GALVESTON: Richard Carrzales Rico, Sr. age 80 of Galveston died Wednesday December 5, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Anastacia “Annie” Ratzman

GALVESTON—Anastacia “Annie” Ratzman age 73 of Galveston entered eternal rest Friday December 73, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Carolyn Elizabeth Knowles

GALVESTON—Carolyn Elizabeth Knowles age 94 of Galveston passed away Tuesday December 4, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription