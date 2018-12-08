Melissa Ann Berry
Melissa Ann Berry, 71, former resident of Texas City, passed away Friday, December 7, 2018 at M.D. Anderson. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
GALVESTON: Richard Carrzales Rico, Sr. age 80 of Galveston died Wednesday December 5, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Anastacia “Annie” Ratzman
GALVESTON—Anastacia “Annie” Ratzman age 73 of Galveston entered eternal rest Friday December 73, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Webster. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Carolyn Elizabeth Knowles
GALVESTON—Carolyn Elizabeth Knowles age 94 of Galveston passed away Tuesday December 4, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
