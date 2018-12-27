Colette Rene Jenson, 53, of San Leon, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at her residence. Colette was born September 28, 1965, in Galveston, to Louis “Mac” and Rosa Lee McGaffey. Colette, formerly of La Marque, has been resident of San Leon for ten years, working at the Kemah Walmart. Colette is preceded in death by his husband Al Jenson, her brother, Leslie McGaffey, her grandparents A. B. and Ellen McGaffey and Bill and Rosie Sebesta. Colette is survived by her parents, a brother Mark McGaffey and wife Sheryl of Texas City, a step-son Justin Jenson and four nieces: Amy Whalen and husband Rob, Dayna Villereal and Husband Mel, Rachel Compton and Tabitha Wilson and husband Donnie. Colette is also survived by her dog companion, Kali.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, December 29, 2018, in the Chapel of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Pastor Bobby Hocking, officiating. Interment will follow at the La Marque City Cemetery.
