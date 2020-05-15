Jackie “Jack” Hardin was born May 15, 1936 in Muskogee, Oklahoma to parents, James A. and Barbara Cook Hardin. Jack passed away peacefully at home in La Marque, Texas with loving wife, Patsy, and best friend and nurse, Mandy by his side on May 13, 2020.
He is preceded in death by father, mother, Barbara Pauline Hogue, sister and a step-brother.
Jack is survived by Patsy and sons, Brian and Shawn.
Per his wishes, there will be no ceremony.
