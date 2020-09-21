GALVESTON—Wayne Elwood Luse, Jr., age 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 23, 1946. He served in the U.S. Army and he was retired from G.I.S.D. His passion was riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife Linda Luse; daughters Missy Applegate and Denise Cotton; and numerous grandchildren and other family members.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
