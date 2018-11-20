HOUSTON—Mrs. Leola Collins passed from this life Saturday afternoon, November 17, 2018, in Houston.
Leola began her long-life race in Iota, Louisiana on April 24, 1924. She met the love of her life, Harold Collins, and on November 1, 1943 they were hitched. While raising a family of 4, she worked as a sales woman at the Sears catalog dept and retired after 18 years. In 1962, they moved to Hitchcock where Leola was a proud member of First Baptist Church of Hitchcock for over 50 years. She loved tending to her garden and capturing life’s precious moments with her camera. One of her favorite pastimes was playing dominoes especially when the game was Chicken Foot. Her 94 years on earth will always be cherished by her friends and family
She was preceded in death by her parents, John F. and Nita (Stakes) Killmer; husband, Harold L. Collins; son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Linda Collins.
Survivors include son, Don Collins and wife, Geraldine of Alvin; daughters, Diana Merillat and husband David of Conroe, Pam Vykukal and husband, Paul of Inman, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 23, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with a service to begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Balinas officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
