Dora Rogers, 86, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019 at her home in Texas City. She was born September 4, 1932 in Robstown, Texas to Pedro and Elida Garza.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Rogers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 14, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Ronnie Mills officiating. Interment will follow at the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
