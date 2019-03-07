Melvin Thomas “Pete” Petersen, 92, of Dickinson, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.
Pete’s family will receive visitors beginning at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Dickinson, with a reception following.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, or a hospice organization of your choice.
