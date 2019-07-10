The family of Alex A. Aaron will celebrate his life beginning with a visitation on Friday, July 12th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary; Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday July 14th at Community Central Baptist Church (53rd & Ave R.), followed by a reception. Burial will be held on Monday, July 15th in the Houston National Cemetery.
