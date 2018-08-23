Cory Sprouse, beloved son, father, brother and friend, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018.
Cory earned his associate degree in California, and was working on an advanced business degree at UHCL. He was also an accomplished musician, performing and working in France before returning to the Houston area to complete his education.
It was his wish to be cremated. A Mass will be said for the repose of his soul, and his loving family and friends will be planting a beautiful tree in his honor after his memorial gathering at his home.
Cory will be deeply missed, as he was a wonderful and loving part of his family and friends’ lives.
