Marian Estelle Shaw, 97, of Friendswood, Texas passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Friendswood. She was born on December 10, 1922 in Galveston, Texas to Charles Leroy Ramsey, Sr. and Edith Estelle Ramsey.
Marian was a lifelong resident of La Marque. She was a charter member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she and her husband Ray were very active and involved in many church activities.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray Shaw, step-mother Mae Belle Ramsey, and sisters: Catherine Hayes and Marcie Lee Milligan and brother, Charles Leroy Ramsey, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Renay Faust (Dr. Harry Faust) of Friendswood and son Clifford Shaw ( Susan Shaw) of New Braunfels; five grandchildren: Harry Faust (Nancy), Max Faust (Crystal), Joseph Faust(Ting), Stephanie Escobar (Sam) and Aaron Shaw; seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, sister Alice Foye, brother Walter Ramsey and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marian loved her family and looked forward to Sunday get togethers after church, birthday and holiday celebrations. Her love and dedication to family, friends and church will be with us forever.
Burial will be held at La Marque City Cemetery in La Marque. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions there will not be a funeral at this time. There will be a Celebration of her Life at a later date.
