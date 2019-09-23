FORT WORTH—Judy Linda Perez, 47, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Judy was born on June 8, 1972, in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Judy graduated from Green B. Trimble Tech HS in 1990 before earning a bachelor's in Business Administration and MBA from Texas Wesleyan University. She married her college sweetheart, Julio Perez, and enjoyed 29 wonderful years with him by her side. Judy worked as an Education Consultant for after school programming in Ft. Worth and was an active member of the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas-Fort Worth Chapter. Among her most prized achievements were establishing a scholarship in honor of her late friend, Griselda Martinez, becoming a Voice of Hope for the American Cancer Society, and being awarded Estrella de Texas for her work with HWNT.
Judy is survived by her spouse, Julio Perez; mother, Stella Canuto; father, Tony Vargas and step-mom Laura; siblings, Anthony Vargas and wife, Mari, Michelle Vargas, Brenda Vargas, Michael Vargas, Sandra Bazan and husband, Jeremiah. Judy is also survived by her numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins along with many beloved friends.
