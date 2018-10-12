Lena Mae Lanigan Brown passed from life on October 8, 2018. Graveside services and interment will be held at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock on Monday, October 15, 2018
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Brown, only daughter, Glenda Ann Perkins, her parents Harley and Lilla Lanigan and siblings Bernice, Cecil, H.L., Heyward, Rebecca, Laston, Aubrey, and Roden.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Kimberly Ann Hattendorf, Ballinger Jonathan Broeker, and Ashley Ann Perkins, and great grandchildren, Aubin Haack Hattendorf and Ava Elizabeth Hattendorf.
Lena was a long time resident of Galveston and attended Trinity Episcopal Church. Donations in Lena’s honor can be sent to Trinity Episcopal Church at 2216 Ball St. Galveston, TX 77550.
