Jeffery Mullins, Jr.
GALVESTON—Jeffery Mullins, Jr., 64, departed this life on Friday, November 2, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Rev. Freddie W. Tillman
GALVESTON—Rev. Freddie W. Tillman, 95, received his call into eternal rest on Friday, November 2, 2018, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Brenda Gail Scott
GALVESTON—Brenda Gail Scott, 62, peacefully departed this life on Monday, November 5, 2018, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
