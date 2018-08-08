Lori Jo Armstrong of Dickinson, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. Her family will receive visitors on Friday, August 11th from 6-8 pm at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, TX 77591, www.carnesfuneralhome.com. Her funeral service will be Saturday, August 12th at 10am at First Baptist Church, 6601 FM 2004, Hitchcock, TX 77563. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park.
