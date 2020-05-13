HOUSTON—
Mrs. Felicitas S. Cermeno passed from this life Tuesday morning, May 12, 2020, in Houston.
Born May 21, 1923 in Galveston, Mrs. Cermeno had been a resident there till 1959, and recently lived with daughter Irene and husband Gilbert Perez. She enjoyed cooking and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sabas and Virginia (Lopez) Saragosa; husband, Joe E. Cermeno, Sr.; daughter and son-in-law, Virginia and David Sauceda; grandson, Joseph E. Cermeno, III; sisters, Anita Sargosa, Herlinda Saenz.
Survivors include her son, Joe E. Cermeno, Jr. and wife, Janie of Houston; daughters, Irene Perez and husband, Gilbert of Houston, Anita Ramirez and husband, Fred of Pearland; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; special friend, Cecil Jackson.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Reverend David Harris officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
