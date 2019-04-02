Clemente Juan Garcia III of Texas City, Texas passed on to be with our Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019. Clemente, affectionately known as “Juero” to our family, was born on April 4, 1971.
Clemente was born and raised in Galveston. He served the community as a Sheriff Deputy and Police Officer for the City of Galveston for over twenty-three years until retiring in 2017. He was Officer of the Year for his hard work and bravery. He was a friend to all who needed him, revered and admired by countless citizens in Galveston as a friend and amazing officer.
His only passion was Jiu Jitsu. He taught, mentored and trained for many years. Jiu Jitsu was his entire life. His goal was to become a black belt before he passed away and he fulfilled his goal.
Survived by devoted wife, Raquel; children, Clemente Garcia IV, Alex Porter and husband, Richard, Jared A. Garcia, grandchildren, Tatum and Carver, whom was the apple of his eye; parents, Clemente and Sammye Garcia; siblings, Nicholas J. Garcia and wife Jasmine, their children Heaven Leah, Dominic, and Ronan; sister, Lindsay B. Jackson and husband Michael their daughters Laila and Mariah; brother, Ryan C. Garcia and wife Barbara; aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on his birthday, April 4, 2019, at First Church of God at 2209 29th Street North in Texas City. Pastor Johnny Angel will officiate. Visitation with the family starts at 6:00 p.m., with Services at 7:00 p.m.
Please come celebrate with us.
“thank you and you’re welcome”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.