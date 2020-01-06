SANTA FE—Mr. Kenneth E. Hawver, 66, passed from this life Sunday, January 5, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, with Pastor Josh McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Highway 6, Santa Fe, TX.
